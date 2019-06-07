JUST IN
Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter
Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.32 crore

Net loss of Saptak Chem & Business reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 254.31% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.320 0 4.111.16 254 OPM %-0.600 -5.60-5.17 - PBDT-0.020 0 0.230.11 109 PBT-0.020 0 0.230.11 109 NP-0.020 0 0.230.11 109

