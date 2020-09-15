JUST IN
Business Standard

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance declined 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.550.57 -4 OPM %85.4585.96 -PBDT0.470.49 -4 PBT0.470.49 -4 NP0.350.36 -3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 07:55 IST

