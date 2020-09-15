Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance declined 2.78% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.550.5785.4585.960.470.490.470.490.350.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)