Nalwa Sons Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 337.68% to Rs 12.08 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments reported to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 337.68% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.082.76 338 OPM %74.25-256.16 -PBDT8.97-7.07 LP PBT8.97-7.09 LP NP6.87-5.47 LP
