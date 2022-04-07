REC Ltd gains for fifth session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 135, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.08% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 135, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. REC Ltd has risen around 9.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17703.5, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.45, up 1.68% on the day. REC Ltd is up 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.08% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 2.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

