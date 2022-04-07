ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.46%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1401, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.06% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 14.08% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1401, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 15.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17703.5, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1402.8, up 2.06% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 51.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

