Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Remsons Industries Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and Surana Telecom and Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2020.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.36 at 11:43 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2336 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 68.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 383 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 29.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19108 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd spurt 20.00% to Rs 212.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 582 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 3.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3936 shares in the past one month.

