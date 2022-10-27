REC standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 9940.00 crore

Net profit of REC declined 0.38% to Rs 2728.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2738.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 9940.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10039.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9940.0010039.1492.1088.753434.883386.673429.033382.022728.382738.79

