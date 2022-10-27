JUST IN
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
REC standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 9940.00 crore

Net profit of REC declined 0.38% to Rs 2728.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2738.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 9940.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10039.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9940.0010039.14 -1 OPM %92.1088.75 -PBDT3434.883386.67 1 PBT3429.033382.02 1 NP2728.382738.79 0

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 12:45 IST

