Yash Papers standalone net profit declines 13.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 40.49% to Rs 70.40 croreNet profit of Yash Papers declined 13.24% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 40.49% to Rs 70.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales70.4050.11 40 OPM %17.0219.00 -PBDT8.487.52 13 PBT6.176.08 1 NP4.395.06 -13
