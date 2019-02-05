RMG Alloy Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.79% to Rs 116.69 croreNet Loss of RMG Alloy Steel reported to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.79% to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales116.6982.30 42 OPM %-13.04-1.90 -PBDT-16.10-12.32 -31 PBT-17.81-13.91 -28 NP-17.81-13.91 -28
