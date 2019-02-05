JUST IN
Bharti Airtel update on its debt situation following ratings action by Moody's
Business Standard

RMG Alloy Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.79% to Rs 116.69 crore

Net Loss of RMG Alloy Steel reported to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.79% to Rs 116.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales116.6982.30 42 OPM %-13.04-1.90 -PBDT-16.10-12.32 -31 PBT-17.81-13.91 -28 NP-17.81-13.91 -28

