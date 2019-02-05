Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 42.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.13% to Rs 3780.16 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 42.41% to Rs 206.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 144.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.13% to Rs 3780.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2927.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3780.162927.39 29 OPM %37.0835.10 -PBDT363.27285.90 27 PBT338.31255.98 32 NP206.29144.86 42
