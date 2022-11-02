LIC Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup and Devyani International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 November 2022.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 8.83% to Rs 365.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd crashed 8.49% to Rs 318.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76165 shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd lost 5.52% to Rs 308.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 4.53% to Rs 420.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9471 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd shed 4.24% to Rs 186.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

