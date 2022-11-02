STL Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Weizmann Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 November 2022.

STL Global Ltd tumbled 11.35% to Rs 22.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 88734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19719 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd crashed 8.40% to Rs 112.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16594 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd lost 7.47% to Rs 5.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5770 shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 6.21% to Rs 55.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13685 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd dropped 6.16% to Rs 56.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10256 shares in the past one month.

