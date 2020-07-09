Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.04% to Rs 43.80 croreNet Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.04% to Rs 43.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 167.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.8054.10 -19 167.90175.16 -4 OPM %-6.034.01 --2.163.40 - PBDT-3.930.30 PL -10.91-1.30 -739 PBT-4.45-0.18 -2372 -12.91-3.25 -297 NP-3.39-3.00 -13 -13.54-4.88 -177
