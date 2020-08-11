JUST IN
Vadilal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.94% to Rs 50.58 crore

Net loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.94% to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 240.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales50.58240.21 -79 OPM %-24.3425.25 -PBDT-15.9359.31 PL PBT-20.4454.44 PL NP-15.3435.49 PL

