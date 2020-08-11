Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.62% to Rs 73.33 croreNet loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.62% to Rs 73.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales73.33258.36 -72 OPM %-7.1325.23 -PBDT-9.0763.53 PL PBT-14.7957.56 PL NP-11.4037.67 PL
