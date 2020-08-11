V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.77% to Rs 78.06 crore

Net loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 33.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.77% to Rs 78.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 453.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.78.06453.05-7.4812.76-19.0647.88-45.3625.88-33.6417.60

