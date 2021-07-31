Relaxo Footwears Q1 PAT up nearly 28% YoY to Rs 30.96 crore

-
-
Relaxo Footwears reported 27.8% rise in net profit to Rs 30.96 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 24.22 crore in Q1 FY21.Revenue from operations increased by 36.7% YoY to Rs 497.13 crore during the quarter. As compared with Q4 FY21, however, the company's net profit and revenue from operations declined by 69.7% and 33.5%, respectively.
Total expenses rose 36.7% to Rs 462.15 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21, due to higher raw material costs (up 238.9% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 29.9% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 93.1% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 40.25 crore, up by 24.5% from Rs 32.32 crore, in Q1 FY21. Current tax expenses rose 27.8% YoY to Rs 12.65 crore during the period under review.
Relaxo Footwears is engaged in production of Hawaii slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc.
The scrip shed 0.51% to end at Rs 1149.80 on the BSE on Friday.
