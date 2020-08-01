Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.92% to Rs 363.58 croreNet profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 51.32% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.92% to Rs 363.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 648.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales363.58648.30 -44 OPM %15.6816.42 -PBDT59.82103.00 -42 PBT32.3276.45 -58 NP24.2249.75 -51
