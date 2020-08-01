JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Maruti Suzuki sales spurt 88% QoQ in July
Business Standard

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.92% to Rs 363.58 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 51.32% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.92% to Rs 363.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 648.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales363.58648.30 -44 OPM %15.6816.42 -PBDT59.82103.00 -42 PBT32.3276.45 -58 NP24.2249.75 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU