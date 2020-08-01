Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 51.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.92% to Rs 363.58 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 51.32% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.92% to Rs 363.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 648.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.363.58648.3015.6816.4259.82103.0032.3276.4524.2249.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)