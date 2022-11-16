Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 18.31 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 31.25% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.3110.548.5214.901.051.260.881.180.550.80

