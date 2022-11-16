Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 18.31 croreNet profit of Reliable Data Services declined 31.25% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.3110.54 74 OPM %8.5214.90 -PBDT1.051.26 -17 PBT0.881.18 -25 NP0.550.80 -31
