JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 18.31 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 31.25% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.3110.54 74 OPM %8.5214.90 -PBDT1.051.26 -17 PBT0.881.18 -25 NP0.550.80 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU