Reliance Chemotex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.64% to Rs 39.15 croreNet loss of Reliance Chemotex Industries reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.64% to Rs 39.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.1574.77 -48 OPM %1.668.21 -PBDT0.243.18 -92 PBT-1.581.53 PL NP-1.443.49 PL
