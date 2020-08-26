Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 0.230.19 21 OPM %-214.29-160.00 --169.57-284.21 - PBDT-0.08-0.01 -700 -0.29-0.45 36 PBT-0.08-0.01 -700 -0.30-0.46 35 NP-0.08-0.01 -700 -0.30-0.46 35
