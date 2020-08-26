Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.73% to Rs 147.45 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 38.84% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.73% to Rs 147.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 262.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.147.45262.035.844.916.8410.744.468.514.006.54

