Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 69.28 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 37.50% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 69.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.12% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 299.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

