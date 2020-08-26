Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 69.28 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 37.50% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 69.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.12% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 299.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.2881.02 -14 299.79323.19 -7 OPM %10.098.91 -9.477.90 - PBDT4.834.88 -1 18.1114.75 23 PBT2.993.20 -7 10.778.04 34 NP1.552.48 -38 9.334.09 128
