Reliance Communications Ltd Slides 3.7%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 2.35%

Reliance Communications Ltd lost 3.7% today to trade at Rs 0.78. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 2.35% to quote at 1279.42. The index is up 18.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 3.09% and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd lost 0.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 25.11 % over last one year compared to the 21.92% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 11.36% over last one month compared to 18.69% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.17 on 23 May 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.55 on 19 Nov 2019.

