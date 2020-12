Reliance Industries completes acquisition of IMG Reliance

On 28 December 2020

Reliance Industries has completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMG Reliance (IMG-R) from IMG Singapore. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, the holding of the Company along with IMG-R in Football Sports Development (FSDL) is 65% and FSDL has become a subsidiary of the Company.

