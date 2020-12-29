UPL completes pre-payment of US$410 mn of 3.25% Senior Notes

UPL has completed the pre-payment of US$410 mn of 3.25% Senior Notes due October 2021. The pre-payment, which concluded on 28th December 2020, was done using the cash on its balance sheet.

This prepayment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt. UPL is committed towards deleveraging its balance sheet at the back of strong business prospects and agriculture commodity prices, and favourable agronomic conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)