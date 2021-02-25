Reliance Industries Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2096.75, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.06% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2096.75, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51196.12, up 0.82%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 10.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18782.4, up 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2107, up 2.26% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 52.06% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 50.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

