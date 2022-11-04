Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2585.15, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.12% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2585.15, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 18047.25. The Sensex is at 60734.47, down 0.17%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 6.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26769.45, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2599.35, up 1.36% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 3.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 12.12% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 39.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

