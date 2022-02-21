Reliance Industries to land multi-terabit IAX undersea cable system in Maldives

-
-
The subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) and 4G mobile broadband digital service provider, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) will land multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives.
The high capacity and high-speed IAX system will connect Hulhumale' directly with World's major internet hubs in India and Singapore.
The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The India- Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan, landing in Savona, Italy, and includes additional landings in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. IAX is expected to be ready for service end-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in mid-2024.
These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations.
IEX and IAX together will be one of the most important developments in telecommunications infrastructure in this decade, linking India, Europe to Southeast Asia, and now the Maldives.
On a consolidated basis, RIL reported a 37.9% jump in net profit to Rs 20,539 crore on a 57% rise in net sales to Rs 185,027 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.17% to Rs 2,428.30 on BSE. RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail, telecom, and digital services.
