Reliance Infrastructure Ltd soars 2.23%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 123.65, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 71.98% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% gain in NIFTY and a 18.94% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.65, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11753.85. The Sensex is at 39132.13, up 0.2%. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has dropped around 7.13% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16305.75, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.9, up 1.44% on the day. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is down 71.98% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% gain in NIFTY and a 18.94% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 0.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU