Zydus Lifesciences achieves positive proof-of-concept in Phase 2 clinical study of ZYIL1

The pharmaceutical company on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a positive proof-of-concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of ZYIL1, in patients with Cryopyrin Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS).
CAPS is a rare, life-long, auto-inflammatory condition, caused by NLRP3 activating mutations and is classified as an orphan disease. The chronic inflammation due to IL-1beta release in CAPS patients leads to urticaria-like rash, fever, arthralgia, and increased risk of amyloidosis. CAPS patients also experience multiple neurological complications like sensorineural hearing loss, migraine, headache, aseptic meningitis and myalgia. Bone deformities and neurological impairments have been reported in Neonatal Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease (NOMID), the most severe form of CAPS.
The Phase 2 trial was conducted in Australia, evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ZYIL1 in subjects with CAPS. ZYIL1 showed rapid oral absorption. ZYIL1 is extremely potent (IC50 in nanomolar range) in human whole blood and supressed inflammation caused by the NLRP3 inflammasome. Robust effect on disease biomarkers including CRP, Serum Amyloid A (SAA), IL-6, WBC, was also observed, the drug maker stated.
Zydus Lifesciences said that ZYIL1 was safe and well-tolerated and there were no Serious Adverse Events (SAE's) observed in this Phase 2 trial. Liver and kidney function tests also did not show any abnormalities in this Phase 2 trial. CAPS patients with confirmed NLRP3 mutation suffering from CAPS-related flare up, when treated with ZYIL1 in Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept trial showed rapid clinical improvement as early as day 3 which sustained till the end of treatment, it added.
Pankaj R. Patel, chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, said, As an innovation driven organization, we have been focused on making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. This top-line result from the Phase 2 clinical trial has demonstrated for the first time that ZYIL1, an oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor is beneficial in treating chronic inflammation in CAPS patients. Zydus is now planning to conduct further pivotal clinical trials and is committed to develop ZYIL1 for patients living with CAPS and other chronic inflammatory diseases.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 11.7% to Rs 518.3 crore on a 1.8% increase in total income from operations to Rs 4,072.7 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 0.70% to Rs 378.60 on the BSE.
