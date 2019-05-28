Reliance Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Infibeam Avenues Q3 net profit zooms to Rs 26.6 cr
Infibeam Avenues Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Outcome of board meeting of Infibeam Avenues
Unipropitia - FZCO to invest up to USD 25 mn in Infibeam Avenues' subsidiary
Infibeam Avenues Ltd spurts 1.4%, gains for third straight session
-
Time Technoplast Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2019.
Time Technoplast Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2019.
Reliance Power Ltd spiked 10.59% to Rs 8.25 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 78.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 134.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd soared 9.41% to Rs 102.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 8.27% to Rs 152.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12157 shares in the past one month.
NHPC Ltd gained 7.63% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd jumped 7.02% to Rs 50.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU