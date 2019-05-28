InterGlobe Aviation gains after stellar Q4 result

-
InterGlobe Aviation rose 1.42% to Rs 1,686.55 at 09:16 IST on BSE after net profit surged 401.18% to Rs 589.59 crore on 35.46% rise in total income to Rs 8259.81 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 78.90 points, or 0.2% to 39,762.19
On the BSE, 36,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,705 and a low of Rs 1,675 so far during the day.
InterGlobe Aviation's EBITDAR stood at Rs 2192.60 crore with EBITDAR margin of 27.8% for Q4 March 2019, compared to EBITDAR of Rs 1132.10 crore with EBITDAR margin of 19.5% for Q4 March 2018.
The company's CEO, Ronojoy Dutta said fiscal 2019 was a tough year for the airline industry in India because of high fuel prices, weak rupee and intense competitive environment.
InterGlobe Aviation is the operator of low cost passenger airline IndiGo. With its fleet of 217 aircraft, the airline offers over 1376 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 16 international destinations.
