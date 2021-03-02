Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Pricol Ltd and Central Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2021.

Reliance Power Ltd lost 3.77% to Rs 4.34 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 483.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 115.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 3.59% to Rs 248.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd tumbled 3.52% to Rs 8271.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16419 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd corrected 3.50% to Rs 69. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India dropped 3.49% to Rs 18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

