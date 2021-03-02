Volumes jump at ICRA Ltd counter

ICRA Ltd witnessed volume of 20698 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1944 shares

Symphony Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 March 2021.

ICRA Ltd witnessed volume of 20698 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1944 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.2,750.00. Volumes stood at 992 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd registered volume of 15.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.27% to Rs.1,437.60. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Jai Corp Ltd recorded volume of 141.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.66% to Rs.108.60. Volumes stood at 15.6 lakh shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd registered volume of 242.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.71% to Rs.83.00. Volumes stood at 29.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd witnessed volume of 14.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.209.35. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.

