Religare Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 105.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net Loss of Enterprises reported to Rs 105.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 275.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 146.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 326.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. declined 39.05% to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

07.899.1314.980-3457.79-1386.64-2213.28-105.69-282.20-145.26-331.34-105.87-282.50-146.11-333.40-105.87-275.35-146.11-326.25

