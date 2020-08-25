Mohit Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.15% to Rs 9.34 croreNet loss of Mohit Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.15% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.3437.59 -75 OPM %-0.646.15 -PBDT-0.492.27 PL PBT-1.531.29 PL NP-1.580.93 PL
