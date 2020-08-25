LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 5011.50 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 35.34% to Rs 824.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 608.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 5011.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4815.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5011.504815.5796.2692.541034.84855.081021.77844.59824.00608.85

