Renaissance Global and Netflix signs licensing agreement

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug - Zita Plus Pio in India
RGL wins award at Retail and E-Commerce Summit and Awards 2022
Renaissance Global announces change in company secretary
Renaissance Global fixes record date for final dividend and stock split
Glenmark Pharma launches FDC for type 2 diabetes in India
-
To develop the Netflix jewellery collectionRenaissance Global announced a licensing agreement with the Netflix. Under the terms of this agreement, Renaissance and Netflix will collaborate to develop an exciting line of branded jewellery that will capitalize on the popularity of some of Netflix's most renowned shows. This unique collection will be marketed to consumers in the United States and Canada.
The Netflix jewellery collection will include distinct pieces designed around intellectual property from some highly popular Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, Squid Games, The Witcher and The Queen's Gambit. The product portfolio encompasses rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants for all genders, with a special focus towards the youth.
Being targeted primarily towards digitally native millennials, this collection will be initially launched online through Netflix's e-commerce platforms and websites of large jewellery retailers in North America and Canada. It will subsequently be launched across retail stores in these geographies and on the Company's own D2C platforms.
This agreement augments the company's bouquet of licensed brands which already include Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, NFL, Star Wars and Disney Treasures.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU