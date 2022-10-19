Renaissance Global and Netflix signs licensing agreement

To develop the Netflix jewellery collection

Renaissance Global announced a licensing agreement with the Netflix. Under the terms of this agreement, Renaissance and Netflix will collaborate to develop an exciting line of branded jewellery that will capitalize on the popularity of some of Netflix's most renowned shows. This unique collection will be marketed to consumers in the United States and Canada.

The Netflix jewellery collection will include distinct pieces designed around intellectual property from some highly popular Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, Squid Games, The Witcher and The Queen's Gambit. The product portfolio encompasses rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants for all genders, with a special focus towards the youth.

Being targeted primarily towards digitally native millennials, this collection will be initially launched online through Netflix's e-commerce platforms and websites of large jewellery retailers in North America and Canada. It will subsequently be launched across retail stores in these geographies and on the Company's own D2C platforms.

This agreement augments the company's bouquet of licensed brands which already include Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, NFL, Star Wars and Disney Treasures.

