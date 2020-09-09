Solar Energy As A Source Of Power Could Augment Rural Healthcare Infrastructure In India

Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI stated yesterday that the use of solar energy as a source of power could help augment the rural healthcare infrastructure in India and has a potential to substitute the traditional grid-based systems in rural areas.

Addressing the 'Global CEOs Session: Driving down the cost of technology' during the 'First World Solar Technology Summit' Reddy noted that Solar energy will help transition towards a low-carbon healthcare system and would also facilitate reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply critical for 24/7 emergency services, deliveries as well as inpatient and outpatient services. Reddy further said that solar energy has the potential to provide energy access to communities in rural and resource-constrained settings.

