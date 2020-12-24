RBI Governor Asks Banks To Remain Vigilant And Take Proactive Measures To Strengthen Their Resilience

-
-
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held meetings with the MD/CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks on December 22 and 23, 2020 respectively through video conference. The Governor touched upon the current economic situation and emphasized the importance of the banking sector in supporting the ongoing revival in economic activities.
With specific reference to the financial sector, he highlighted the measures taken by the RBI since the onset of the pandemic to stabilise the economy and to ensure financial stability. With regard to the banking sector, he reiterated the need for banks to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital and making provisions proactively.
