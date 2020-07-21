Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 44.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 11.89 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 44.04% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.19% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 56.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

