Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics receives EIR from USFDA for 2 manufacturing facilities
Biocon Biologics receives EU GMP certification for multiple manufacturing facilities
Biocon Q3 net profit dips 7 pc to Rs 203 cr
NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of Biocon Research with Biocon Biologics
COVID-19 impact: Biocon Q4 net down 42 % at Rs 123 crore
-
Reported sales nilNatural Biocon (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales03.33 -100 03.79 -100 OPM %0-4.80 -02.64 - PBDT0-0.15 100 -0.030.11 PL PBT0-0.15 100 -0.030.11 PL NP0-0.18 100 -0.030.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU