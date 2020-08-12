Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2020.

Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 94.25 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 5.47% to Rs 233.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd fell 5.07% to Rs 248.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21763 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd plummeted 4.93% to Rs 4.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 152.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

