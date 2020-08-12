Volumes soar at Vesuvius India Ltd counter

Vesuvius India Ltd recorded volume of 35631 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2216 shares

SpiceJet Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2020.

Vesuvius India Ltd recorded volume of 35631 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2216 shares. The stock gained 4.32% to Rs.953.00. Volumes stood at 3233 shares in the last session.

SpiceJet Ltd recorded volume of 192.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.57% to Rs.49.50. Volumes stood at 47.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd recorded volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.257.50. Volumes stood at 4.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd clocked volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36694 shares. The stock gained 1.39% to Rs.3,001.20. Volumes stood at 50896 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 52.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.39% to Rs.42.90. Volumes stood at 12.41 lakh shares in the last session.

