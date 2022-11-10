Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 238.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 42.03 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 238.98% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.42.0334.599.164.513.591.382.900.772.000.59

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)