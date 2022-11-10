Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 238.98% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 42.03 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 238.98% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales42.0334.59 22 OPM %9.164.51 -PBDT3.591.38 160 PBT2.900.77 277 NP2.000.59 239
