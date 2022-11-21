RHI Magnesita soars on acquiring Indian refractory business of Dalmia

RHI Magnesita India surged 4.01% to Rs 671.25 after the company announced the acquisition of the Indian refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories.

Dalmia Bharat Refractories (DBRL) is a leading India-based producer of high alumina refractory bricks for the Indian cement industry. DBRL provides a complete line of services including refractory design and layout for greenfield projects, refractory application and maintenance.

DBRL offers end-to end refractory products, solutions and services to customers in over 40 countries and is one of the oldest and leading suppliers of refractories to cement plants in India and the Middle East and North Africa region.

DBRL is an associate company of the listed entity Dalmia Bharat (DBL). Shares of DBL were currently trading 1.19% lower at Rs 1658.75 on the BSE.

DBRL will transfer its Indian refractory business to Dalmia OCL (DOCL). Under the terms of a share swap agreement (SSA), RHI Magnesita will acquire all outstanding shares in Dalmia OCL (DOCL) in exchange for 27 million new shares in RHI Magnesita India.

Based on the issuance price of RHI Magnesita India at Rs 632.5029 per share, the share consideration had a value of approximately Rs 1,708 crore (208 million).

RHI Magnesita will consolidate DOCL's earnings and approximately Rs 443 crore (54 million) of net debt held by DOCL. The turnover of DOCL in FY2020-21 was Rs 946 crore.

The company expects to conclude the said acquisition within 2-3 months from the date of execution of the SSA.

The acquisition will significantly increase RHI Magnesita's presence in the fast-growing Indian refractory market, with forecast steel production growth in India of 12% in 2022 and a 7-8% compound annual growth rate until 2030.

Through the consolidation of DBRL's production into RHI Magnesita's existing operations, significant network optimisation synergies will be captured.

The company employs approximately 1,200 people in India and has production capacity of more than 300,000 tons of refractory annually, from five refractory plants and raw material sites. The acquisition will add production capacities in important industrial regions in the south and west of India where RHI Magnesita currently has no assets.

Stefan Borgas, CEO of RHI Magnesita, said: I am very pleased to announce this highly value creating acquisition which will accelerate our development in the fast-growing Indian refractory market. It is another step in the execution of our Group strategy.

We see material financial and operational benefits from the addition of the Dalmia Bharat Refractories business to our existing network, which will enable us to increasingly serve our customers with a 'local for local' approach in India and offer a broader range of products, in particular in the Industrial segment, in which RHI Magnesita is currently under-represented.

RHI Magnesita India is a leading India-based supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions to the India and West Asia region, which are indispensable for industrial high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200C in a wide range of industries including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass.

The company's conolsidated net profit zoomed 67.59% to Rs 72.23 crore on a 38.79% rise in sales to Rs 600.36 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 99.67% while the benchmark Sensex has added 4.69% during the same period.

