Volumes spurt at Easy Trip Planners Ltd counter

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares

KIOCL Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 November 2022.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.61% to Rs.52.25. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd witnessed volume of 15531 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2957 shares. The stock increased 7.96% to Rs.189.80. Volumes stood at 2194 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 79163 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35090 shares. The stock rose 14.97% to Rs.257.25. Volumes stood at 5784 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 90964 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48657 shares. The stock lost 1.48% to Rs.345.95. Volumes stood at 38171 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd clocked volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.04% to Rs.175.00. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)