JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Beardsell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Rich Universe Network reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales0.180.42 -57 OPM %-38.89-30.95 -PBDT-0.060.01 PL PBT-0.060.01 PL NP-0.060.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU