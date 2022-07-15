Richirich Inventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreRichirich Inventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.00-100.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
